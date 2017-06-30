Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of CT

Parts of Connecticut are a severe thunderstorm watch while two counties are under a warning on Friday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Litchfield and Hartford counties until 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Tolland and Windham counties. The watch runs until 9 p.m.

"The primary threat from these storms will be strong, potentially damaging winds in some places," said Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after some Friday morning showers, very warm and humid air has settled over the state this afternoon.

The "slight risk" area from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma shifted south since the morning forecast and now includes parts of northern and northwestern Connecticut.

"Not everyone will get a shower or thunderstorm, but the greatest risk is in northern Connecticut, away from the stabilizing influence of Long Island Sound," DePrest said.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog should form due to the high humidity.

The mugginess is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.

Highs for Saturday look to be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, it may be hottest in northern Connecticut.

"Saturday, during the afternoon and evening spotty showers/storms will be possible, but the best chance for rain/storms will come at night in advance of a cold front," Dixon said.

However, most locations may stay dry.

"We are not expecting a washout, nor are we expecting every town to get a shower, but the greatest threat will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with continued warmth and humidity," DePrest said.

Dew points will be similar to Friday.

It'll be another muggy evening with temperatures in the 70s.

The approaching cold front on Sunday may bring in more showers, but Dixon said the chance was slim.

"High temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90," he said. "The humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon."

Sunday appears to be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies expected.

