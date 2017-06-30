Severe thunderstorm watch posted for parts of the state

A severe thunderstorm watch was posted for parts of Connecticut on Friday afternoon.

The watch is for all of northern Connecticut, including Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. It runs until 9 p.m.

"The main threat is damaging wind," said chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after some Friday morning showers, very warm and humid air has settled over the state. With it comes a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

"We’ll run the risk for isolated thunderstorms [Friday] afternoon and then [Friday] evening numerous storms or a line of them could move through the state," Dixon said.

The "slight risk" area from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma shifted south since the morning forecast and now includes parts of northern and northwestern Connecticut.

Temperatures range from the 70s to low 80s with dew point values reaching 70 degrees.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog should form due to the high humidity.

The mugginess is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.

Highs for Saturday look to be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, it may be hottest in northern Connecticut.

"Saturday, during the afternoon and evening spotty showers/storms will be possible, but the best chance for rain/storms will come at night in advance of a cold front," Dixon said.

However, most locations may stay dry.

Dew points will be similar to Friday.

It'll be another muggy evening with temperatures in the 70s.

The approaching cold front on Sunday may bring in more showers, but Dixon said the chance was slim.

"High temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90," he said. "The humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon."

Sunday appears to be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies expected.

