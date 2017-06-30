Police look to identify woman who passed fake $50 at ice cream shop

Waterford police said this woman passed a fake $50 bill at an ice cream shop. (Waterford police photo)

Police in Waterford are looking for a woman with a distinct tattoo after they said she passed a fake $50 bill at a local ice cream shop.

They said the woman used the counterfeit bill at a Cold Stone Creamery on June 13.

They described her as having a butterfly tattoo on her chest and possibly another tattoo on her right wrist.

A surveillance photo was released to the media in which the suspect is wearing a block tank top, blue pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451 extension 2244.

