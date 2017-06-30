Arrest made after hit-and-run death of Enfield skateboarder

Rocco Barile was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Jeremy Mercier, which happened on Dec. 2, 2016. (Enfield police/WFSB file)

Police in Enfield said they made an arrest in the hit-and-run case of a skateboarder last fall.

Rocco P. Barile, 29, was arrested at his home on Friday, according to police.

They said Barile hit and killed 20-year-old Jeremy Mercier back on Dec. 2, 2016.

Mercier was on a skateboard along Route 5 near Orlando Drive when he was struck around 1 a.m.

Mercier's roommate said he was on his way to help him after his truck broke down along Route 5.

The description of the vehicle police had was a Chevy Silverado.

Police eventually obtained an arrest warrant.

Barile was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility-death, tampering with physical evidence, failure to renew registration and failure to drive in proper lane.

Police said he's being held on a $175,000 cash surety bond.

