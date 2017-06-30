Survey puts Connecticut city atop national list of those bothered by bugs

As the slogan goes, Hartford has it.

And according to TruGreen, that includes a fear of bugs.

Friday, the lawn care company released its list of the top 10 U.S. cities most bothered by bugs.

It put Hartford front and center at number 1.

Columbus, OH and Detroit rounded out the top three.

TruGreen said according to customer data it compiled, the cities were worried the most about mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, ants and other creepy crawlers interrupting their time outdoors.

It said it had a Harris Poll conducted for 2017 in which the results found that 60 percent of Americans in the northeast are specifically worried about ticks, compared to 48 percent in the midwest, 35 percent in the south and 32 percent in the west.

Mosquitoes were polled to be the most bothersome bug of the summer. TruGreen said 65 percent of Americans use bug spray to avoid them. However, only 51 percent said it was effective.

"Insects like ticks and mosquitoes can transmit diseases and cause allergic reactions in both people and pets,” said John Bell, board certified entomologist and TruGreen regional technical manager.

TruGreen recommended doing the following to minimize pest problems:

Remove standing water, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Keep grass short because ticks love when it's long.

Place bat and bird houses in yards. They eat insects.

Don't over-water plants because fleas love moist places.

Take precautions recommended by state and federal agencies, like the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

