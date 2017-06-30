Anti-Trump vandalism suspect arrested by West Hartford police

Steven Marks was arrested for putting up Anti-President Donald Trump messages on benches and playground equipment at the Morely School in West Hartford, according to police. (West Hartford police)

Police in West Hartford said they arrested a man they said putting up Anti-President Donald Trump messages on benches and playground equipment at a school.

Steven Marks was charged with breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police said Marks was caught on camera using a Sharpie marker to write threatening and vulgar messages at the Morley School back on June 16.

In surveillance footage, he was seen riding a bike around the school's campus.

With the help of the public, police said they were able to identify Marks as the suspect. They said they also received a call from the suspect himself.

After interviewing Marks, he was arrested.

His bond was set at $500, which he posted. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Community Court.

