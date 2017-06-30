Anti-Trump vandalism suspect arrested by West Hartford police - WFSB 3 Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Anti-Trump vandalism suspect arrested by West Hartford police

Posted: Updated:
Steven Marks was arrested for putting up Anti-President Donald Trump messages on benches and playground equipment at the Morely School in West Hartford, according to police. (West Hartford police) Steven Marks was arrested for putting up Anti-President Donald Trump messages on benches and playground equipment at the Morely School in West Hartford, according to police. (West Hartford police)
(West Hartford police) (West Hartford police)

Police in West Hartford said they arrested a man they said putting up Anti-President Donald Trump messages on benches and playground equipment at a school.

Steven Marks was charged with breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police said Marks was caught on camera using a Sharpie marker to write threatening and vulgar messages at the Morley School back on June 16.

In surveillance footage, he was seen riding a bike around the school's campus.

With the help of the public, police said they were able to identify Marks as the suspect. They said they also received a call from the suspect himself.

After interviewing Marks, he was arrested.

His bond was set at $500, which he posted. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Community Court.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.