Large brush fire reported near tracks in Hamden

Firefighters knocked down a "large brush fire" in Hamden late Friday morning.

The fire was reported in the back of 185 Welton St. around 11:30 a.m.

Amtrak officials were notified about the fire, due to its proximity to the tracks, however, no delays were reported at this time.

The "bulk of brush fire" was extinguished quickly, bu "additional units were called to the scene for water supply and overhaul."

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

