Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in New Britain

A man is in critical condition after being hit on Myrtle Street near Washington Street. (WFSB)

A 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries overnight after being struck by a driver who did not stay at the scene.

New Britain police said the unidentified man was found lying in Myrtle Street near Washington Street just before 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

They said his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim was unresponsive and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital.

He was last listed in critical condition.

The area is open to traffic.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Steven King at 860-826-3071.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.