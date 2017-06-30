Liberty Bank Surprise Squad helps family in Southington

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad headed to Southington to serve up something special for a family who has been dealing with a recent loss.

“We've had the kids since they were born--we've been with them. And so for us, this is natural,” Kathy Guida said. “It's hard, but it's natural. They are our kids--they are family. 12:53

Kathy and John Guida have always been like a second set of parents for their grandchildren: Devin, Aiden, and Chloe.

Ten years ago, these siblings lost their father suddenly to a health condition. Then, this spring, their mother Barbara, Kathy and John's daughter, lost her battle to breast cancer.

When their story ended up on the radar of the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad, we knew we had to do something for them.

Enter Chip's Family Restaurant to help the family.

A family friend was able to get the Guida's and their grandkids to the Southington location, so the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad could serve up a little something special for them.

While Nicole Nalepa was serving the family, she explained the reason behind the special waitress.

“We wanted to do something to help you guys out because I understand it's been very hard lately,” Nalepa said.

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad went shopping for new wardrobes for all three grandkids...

Liberty Bank Surprise Squad also wanted to give the whole family some fun outing opportunities, with the hopes that we could raise their spirits a little this summer.

“Your grandmother is going to open up something special for all of you guys,” Nalepa said as she handed the family an envelope.

Inside the envelope, Kathy Guida opened tickets to the Connecticut Science Center, a gas card, and restaurant gift cards.

Then Chip's Family Restaurant was about to add to the pot.

“Today, your lunch is on us; and I have a gift card for you guys to come back again,” the staff at the Chip's Family Restaurant said.

Sarah, the woman behind the nomination and getting the family to the restaurant, said she was happy we were able to pull this off.

“I'm glad it was a surprise,” Sarah said laughing. “They are amazing people...amazing people to take on three kids at that age.”

A GoFundMe account has been setup for the Guida's and their grandkids. To donate, click here.

