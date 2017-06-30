6.30.17 Southwest Cornbread salad

Southwest Cornbread Salad

From magazine writer Jocelyn Ruggiero

INGREDIENTS

· 6 Tbsp lime juice

· 4 tsp sugar

· 2 cups plain yogurt

· ½ cup olive oil

· 1 (8x8-pan) cornbread, cut into 1-inch cubes

· 6 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

· 1 (15-oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed

· 2 avocados, chopped

· 2 cups chopped tomato

· ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

· ¼ cup cilantro

DIRECTIONS

1. In a small bowl, mix lime juice, sugar, yogurt and oil.

2. In the bottom of a large glass bowl, scatter cornbread cubes to cover bottom. Layer on top romaine, beans, avocado, tomato and the yogurt dressing. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and cilantro. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.