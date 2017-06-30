Water quality concerns close CT popular swimming hole for 2nd time this week

A popular swimming area in Torrington is closed due to water quality concerns.

A popular swimming area in Torrington is closed due to water quality concerns.

Burr Pond State Park would be closed on Friday and Saturday. (DEEP photo)

A popular swimming area in Torrington has been closed again due to water quality concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Burr Pond State Park is closed to swimmers on Friday. The pond was closed on Wednesday.

DEEP said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

DEEP said Burr Pond would be resampled on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.