Possible drowning in Bridgeport under investigation

A toddler is in critical condition after a possible drowning in Bridgeport on Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

The possible drowning was reported on May Street around 3 p.m.

An unidentified toddler has been rushed to St Vincent's Hospital where city officials said the toddler was "under medical attention and supervision."

No further information was released on the incident.

