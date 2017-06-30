Hot and muggy, isolated shower

MAINLY NICE WEATHER FOR SUNDAY, MONDAY, & THE 4TH OF JULY

Improving Today

Although there may be patchy clouds and fog early today, the weather will be vastly better by afternoon. The humidity will also inch down a tad, with dew points sliding through the 60s by the afternoon. With the lowering humidity, the air will have the capability of warming a little more than on Saturday; highs near 90 degrees are possible inland. Shoreline temperatures will be in the middle 80s, making it a great day to go to the beach.

Sunday night should be good for fireworks celebrations as skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s by daybreak Monday.

An isolated thunderstorm possible Monday

Monday will be another nice day for most of it, if not all of it. The only complication to the forecast will be a shortwave dropping southeast from southern Canada. This system has the potential to spark a few showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon or evening, particularly across southern Connecticut. As of now, not all models think that this system has everything available that it would need to make thunderstorms; some models show just patchy clouds for a spell along the Shoreline late Monday afternoon. But, given the available dynamics aloft, we must highlight this possibility, even though confidence is low. Should any storms fire, gusty wind would be possible with the strongest cells.

But, most of Monday – if not all of it – will be breezy and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s and moderate levels of humidity.

Gorgeous on July 4th!

Tuesday, the 4th of July should be even better as high pressure will be firmly in control. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will be considerably lower by this point, with dew points dropping into the 50s by then. It will be a great two days for parades, cookouts, and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July!



MORE NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY, RAIN BY LATE THURSDAY

Wednesday will be another pleasant day under partly sunny skies as temperatures will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. These temperatures are near to slightly below average as the normal high for July 5th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees.

By Thursday, a warm front will approach from the southwest and a wave of low pressure will develop and ride along the front. This will bring periods of rain to Connecticut by late afternoon, accompanied by gusty northeasterly winds. Should the clouds arrive early enough during the day, the day will remain cooler with highs in the 70s.

CLEARING FRIDAY, NICE SATURDAY

The front will pass through the state by Friday morning, bringing an end to the rain by midday. Friday afternoon will turn partly sunny as temperatures rise into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. A southerly breeze will keep the shoreline in the lower 80s.

By Saturday, slightly more temperate, drier air will settle into the state, offering low-80s, comfortable humidity and partly sunny skies.

Have a wonderful 4th of July Weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

