Isolated t'storms possible today

MAINLY NICE WEATHER FOR TODAY & THE 4TH OF JULY

An isolated thunderstorm possible Today

Today will be another nice day! The only complication to the forecast will be a shortwave dropping southeast from southern Canada. This system has the potential to spark a few showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon or evening, particularly across southern Connecticut. As of now, not all models think that this system has everything available that it would need to make thunderstorms; some models show just patchy clouds for a spell along the Shoreline later this afternoon. But, given the available dynamics aloft, we must highlight this possibility, even though confidence is low. Should any storms fire, gusty wind would be possible with the strongest cells.

But, most of today – if not all of it – will be breezy and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s and moderate levels of humidity.

Gorgeous on July 4th!

Tomorrow, the 4th of July, should be even better as high pressure will be firmly in control. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will be considerably lower by this point, with dew points dropping into the 50s. It will be a great day for parades, cookouts, and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July!



MORE NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Wednesday will be another pleasant day under partly sunny skies as temperatures will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. These temperatures are near to slightly below average as the normal high for July 5th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees.

Thursday will also be nice. Starting off with mainly clear skies, clouds will be increasing across the sky as a storm system approaches from the west. As of the latest computer weather guidance, the precipitation will hold off until well after sunset – likely well after midnight, in fact. There will be enough sunshine to push highs into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday morning as a system moves through the region. The latest model data shows a fairly good availability of moisture. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s and lows will be in the 60s Friday. There may be enough sun later Saturday to boost temperatures a little: perhaps mid-80s. There may be another system coming into New England from the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, renewing the chance for showers or a period of rain and mist. Not all models agree, however, so we may be tweaking this forecast in a big way.

Have a wonderful 4th of July Weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”