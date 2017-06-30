Isolated t'storms possible tomorrow

ISOLATED SHOWERS THIS EVENING, THEN QUIET

We may have a few showers moving through the skies of Connecticut this evening. A weak mid-level disturbance will be crossing the skies above. It has already created an area of showers over the Southern Tier of New York. These showers will glide into the state, lingering until midnight. If a shower passes, it will be quick. It may come with a brief downpour.

By midnight, the shower threat will end and the sky will be partly to mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60s in most towns; however, a few cooler spots may have lows in the 50s.

MAINLY NICE WEATHER FOR MONDAY & THE 4TH OF JULY

An isolated thunderstorm possible Monday

Monday will be another nice day for most of it, if not all of it. The only complication to the forecast will be a shortwave dropping southeast from southern Canada. This system has the potential to spark a few showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon or evening, particularly across southern Connecticut. As of now, not all models think that this system has everything available that it would need to make thunderstorms; some models show just patchy clouds for a spell along the Shoreline late Monday afternoon. But, given the available dynamics aloft, we must highlight this possibility, even though confidence is low. Should any storms fire, gusty wind would be possible with the strongest cells.

But, most of Monday – if not all of it – will be breezy and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s and moderate levels of humidity.

Gorgeous on July 4th!

Tuesday, the 4th of July should be even better as high pressure will be firmly in control. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will be considerably lower by this point, with dew points dropping into the 50s by then. It will be a great two days for parades, cookouts, and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July!



MORE NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Wednesday will be another pleasant day under partly sunny skies as temperatures will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. These temperatures are near to slightly below average as the normal high for July 5th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees.

Thursday will also be nice. Starting off with mainly clear skies, clouds will be increasing prevalent across the sky as a storm system approaches from the west. As of the latest computer weather guidance, the precipitation will hold off until well after sunset – likely well after midnight, in fact. There will be enough sunshine to push highs into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon. Given increasingly cloudy skies during the night, lows will not go past the 60s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday morning as a system moves through the region. The latest model data shows a fairly good availability of moisture for rain. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s and lows will be in the 60s Friday. There may be enough sun later Saturday to boost temperatures a little: perhaps mid-80s. There may be another system coming into New England from the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, renewing the chance for showers or a period of rain and mist. Not all models agree, however, so we may be tweaking this forecast in a big way.

Have a wonderful 4th of July Weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”