Thunderstorms possible this afternoon

AN EARLY WARNING WEATHER DAY

As of close to 9 AM, we have already had a few showers with downpours move through the state and more lighter showers are moving from the New York City area into the Fairfield, New Haven, and the Waterbury area. More of these will be possible during the rest of the morning and into the early and mid-afternoon. In between, there will be enough sunshine mixing through the clouds to warm temperatures into the 80s.

We have declared an "Early Warning Weather Day" because thunderstorms this evening could turn out to be strong, if not severe, with gusty wind and hail, in addition to heavy downpours and lightning. The time frame of stronger storms will more likely be confined to between 4 PM and 10 PM, with storms still in Connecticut weakening after 10 PM.

--Mike Cameron

THUNDERSTORMS ARE AGAIN POSSIBLE

Although we are not expecting them to have quite the intensity of yesterday’s, thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon, evening and overnight. A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west by the evening. This will act as the lift necessary to bring about the chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or even severe especially in northern and western portions of the state. We are neither expecting a washout, nor are we expecting every town to get a shower; however, some will and the greatest threat will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy day with continued warmth and humidity.



The temperature forecast for today is a bit tricky and will depend on how much sunshine we get before any storms develop. Right now, we are forecasting enough sun during the morning and early afternoon for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. However, if there are more clouds than forecast, highs could be several degrees cooler. Either way, a southerly wind will keep shore locations in the lower 80s.

Tonight will feature continued shower and thunderstorm chances as the front passes through the state. Lows will once again be near 70. Hopefully, these showers and thunderstorms will not impact scheduled fireworks celebrations too much!

NICE WEATHER FOR SUNDAY, MONDAY, & THE 4TH OF JULY

The good news is that the front will clear the state by Sunday morning, allowing any remaining showers to come to an end and skies to clear out. Though dew points will drop into the 60s by the afternoon, it will still be a hot day, with highs near 90 inland! Shoreline temperatures will be in the middle 80s, making it a great day to go to the beach! Sunday night should be good for fireworks celebrations as skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s by daybreak Monday.

Monday and Tuesday, the 4th of July should be even better as high pressure will be firmly in control. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Monday and the lower to middle 80s on Tuesday. The humidity will get progressively lower each day, with dew points dropping into the 50s by Tuesday. It will be a great two days for parades, cookouts, and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July!



MORE NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY, RAIN BY THURSDAY

Wednesday will be another pleasant day under partly sunny skies as temperatures will rise from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. These temperatures are near to slightly below average as the normal high for July 5th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees.

By Thursday, a warm front will approach from the southwest and a wave of low pressure will develop and ride along the front. This will bring periods of rain to Connecticut during the day along with gusty northeasterly winds. These will hold highs in the 70s for Thursday. Keep in mind this is still 6 days away, so we will continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

DRIER & WARMER FOR FRIDAY

The front will pass through the state by Friday morning, bringing an end to the rain. Friday will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. A southerly breeze will keep the shoreline in the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful 4th of July Weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron & Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

