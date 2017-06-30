Wooden Boat Show held in Mystic

The sound, the feel and the sense of history are what many say is appealing to them about wooden boats on the water.

This weekend, a wooden boat show is being held at Mystic Seaport.

The boat show has something for every boat enthusiast.

"I think it's wonderful. I didn't even know it existed and we came up here from Delaware for a wedding and decided to spend the day up here, and we are enjoying it," said James Blake of Delaware.

One of the main attractions is the Viking Ship.

"Just the beam of the ship is very breathtaking to me. The size of the ship is pretty remarkable," Blake said.

The Viking Ship was built in 2010 and has traveled the original journey.

"The historical journey was between Norway and Greenland and Newfoundland," Captain Bjorn Ahlander, Viking Ship.

The trip ended in Mystic with a crew of 34 people, so that many could see it.

Along with the rowboats, sailboats and canoes, people can even build their own.

"You get to make this stuff with your own hands and understand how it works and inter-working of the boat," said John Paul of Mystic.

Once the Paul family finishes their boat, they plan to set it out in the water once they finish up.

The Wooden Boat Show continues in Mystic through Sunday. For more information, you can go here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.