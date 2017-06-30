Hiker falls off cliff at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam

A hiker fell down a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam on Friday evening.

The unidentified hiker fell about "30 feet down the side of a cliff," according to a spokesperson from Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

That hiker was found by EnCon Police along with Connecticut State Police and taken to Marlborough Middesex Clinic for "evaluation," DEEP said. There was no word on the hiker's condition.

EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

