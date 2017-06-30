Route 9 northbound in Berlin reopens after crash

The northbound side of Route 9 in Berlin was closed on Friday night because of a motor vehicle crash.

Route 9 was closed between Exits 22 and 24 after a one-vehicle crash around 8:15 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The highway reopened around 9 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.