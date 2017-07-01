Car crashes into wall outside Secretary of State's building in Hartford

The vehicle also took down a light pole before hitting a wall. (WFSB)

Mailbox lays in the roadway after it was hit and launched a distance. (WFSB)

Car comes to a final rest outside the Secretary of State's Office (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating after an out of control car struck several objects, including a wall outside the Secretary of the State's office.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. along Trinity Street near the intersection of Elm Street, police said.

Police said the vehicle took down a light pole, a post office mailbox and then came to a final rest hitting the wall outside the office on Trinity Street.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There is no word what caused the crash at this time.

