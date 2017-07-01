Burr Pond State Park swimming to remain closed for holiday

State officials said the Burr Pond State Park swimming area will remained closed for the 4th of July week due to high bacteria levels.

The pond was initially closed on June 28 when the first round of results came back high. The pond was retested again on June 29 and June 30, both those results showed bacteria levels remained elevated.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the swimming area will remain closed until at least Friday, July 7. Test will be done again on Thursday to determine if the water is safe for the pond to be reopened.

DEEP officials did say that all other swimming areas in Connecticut are open and expected to remain open through the holiday.

