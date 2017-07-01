Dayville firefighter arrested again for leaving scene of crash

A Dayville firefighter has been arrested again, this time for leaving the scene of an accident while responding to an emergency call.

State Police said Todd Wakefield was operating a fire truck on June 27 responding to a motor vehicle accident. While responding, the truck Wakefield was operating sideswiped a vehicle that had pulled over to the shoulder.

Police said instead of stopping and reporting the accident to State Police or emergency dispatchers he continued on the call. Police also said Wakefield attempted to then mislead Troopers when questioned about the incident, claiming the driver of the vehicle had failed to pull over and continued driving.

Despite that Wakefield was operating an emergency vehicle, with lights and sirens active, police found he failed to operate with due regard for the safety of those around him.

Police said based on several factors, including witness statements and surveillance video from the fire truck, they were able to determine Wakefield was at fault for the crash. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for unsafe passing and evading responsibility.

This is not the first time Wakefield has been arrested, back in April of 2017 he was arrested after a domestic dispute and charged with unlawful restraint, third-degree assault and interfering with a 911 call.

Wakefield also had several prior arrests for various charges from assault to criminal mischief.

In April, Dayville Fire Chief Kevin Ide told Eyewitness News he had resigned from his position in the department as Deputy Chief. The Dayville Fire Department has not responded to this time to our inquire in regards to of Wakefield's status with the department.

