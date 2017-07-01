Body recovered near Port Jefferson Ferry dock

Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
An Early Warning Weather Day has been declared as storms are expected to fire up again on Saturday afternoon.More >
An Early Warning Weather Day has been declared as storms are expected to fire up again on Saturday afternoon.More >
After thunderstorms and heavy downpours moved through parts of Connecticut on Friday night, there were reports of damage throughout the state.More >
After thunderstorms and heavy downpours moved through parts of Connecticut on Friday night, there were reports of damage throughout the state.More >
A Florida woman waited nine days before taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital after the little girl accidentally shot herself, according to police.More >
A Florida woman waited nine days before taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital after the little girl accidentally shot herself, according to police.More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
Remember when Crayola discontinued “Dandelion” earlier this year? Well the new addition to your child’s box of crayons is blue, but its name? Well, that’s still up in the air.More >
Remember when Crayola discontinued “Dandelion” earlier this year? Well the new addition to your child’s box of crayons is blue, but its name? Well, that’s still up in the air.More >
Chaos at a popular shoreline beach ended with a homeowner getting sent to the emergency room.More >
Chaos at a popular shoreline beach ended with a homeowner getting sent to the emergency room.More >
Hartford police are investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened on Thursday evening.More >
Hartford police are investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened on Thursday evening.More >
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital. The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.More >
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital. The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.More >
Riddles are fun. They help us think in ways we normally don’t. But can you solve the fish riddle? Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Riddles are fun. They help us think in ways we normally don’t. But can you solve the fish riddle? Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >