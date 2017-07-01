State Police ramping up patrols for safe holiday weekend

Eyewitness News reporter David McKay joined Trooper Chris Valente on the road as he patrolled for the holiday weekend. (WFSB)

Thousands of drivers will be commuting to their destinations for the long, Fourth of July weekend, and state police are increasing patrols to ensuring that those drivers remain safe.

Using traditional, marked and non-traditional, unmarked cars, State Police throughout the state are focusing on drunk drivers, aggressive drivers, speeding, as well as making sobriety checks.

Eyewitness News joined Troop H Trooper, Chris Valente on Interstate 84 and 91 on Saturday afternoon during his stops while on duty.

“Especially this holiday weekend,” said Trooper Valente.

“With the increase in traffic and people coming from out of state -- just the main thing is going to be DUIs. A lot of people are going to be partying this weekend.”

From midnight on Saturday morning, to 7:30 a.m., State Police responded to over 720 speeding violations and 21 DUI arrests.

“You know, there's plenty of ride shares out there with Uber and Lyft and taxi's that people can call if they can't call a friend,” said Valente. “It’s a much better alternative than driving drunk.”

Troopers are asking drivers to take it slow, call a ride if intoxicated, and obey move over laws if troopers or tow trucks are responding to a call.

