Former GOP Senate Minority Leader Passed Away

Watertown resident and Former GOP Minority Leader of the Senate, Dick Bozzuto died on Sunday morning.

Bozzuto founded Bozzuto Associates in Watertown which markets insurance and other related products.

Mr. Bozzuto was active throughout his life, involved in numerous civic organizations such as the Connecticut Jaycees, and as the Director of the Waterbury Foundation.

Calling hours are Wednesday, July 5th at the Hickcox Funeral Home in Watertown.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6th, at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street in Watertown.

