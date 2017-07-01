Chicken salad recalled found at Whole Foods after mislabeling

An Attleboro, Massachusetts company, Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling 440 pounds of individual containers of “buffalo style chicken salad” as it is tuna, not chicken.
The company, which distributes to locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York said that Whole Foods employees discovered while unpacking the containers that the product was tuna salad, not the originally labeled chicken salad.
Willow Tree Poultry Farm said in the recall alert that tuna is not specified on the label, and is a know allergen, and while there have been no reported adverse reactions to the product, those concerned should seek medical attention.
