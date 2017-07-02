Berlin police investigating man's death at hotel

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a hotel in Berlin (WFSB)

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a hotel on Sunday morning.

Officials said they were called to the Days Inn hotel on Berlin Turnpike around 2:30 a.m.

A heavy police presence was at the hotel on Sunday morning, and the SWAT team was called in as a precaution, according to police.

Police would not comment on how the man died other than that his death is suspicious.

They said the hotel was partially evacuated due to the investigation.

Meriden, New Britain, and Connecticut State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

