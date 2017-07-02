Berlin police investigating suspicious death at hotel

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a hotel Sunday morning.

Officials said they were called to the Days Inn hotel on Berlin Turnpike around 2:30 a.m. this morning

Channel Three's Sujata Jain was first on the scene.

There is currently a heavy police presence and the SWAT team was called in as a precaution, according to police.

Police would not comment on how the person died other than that it was suspicious.

They said the hotel has been partially evacuated due to the investigation.

Meriden, New Britain and State Police are assisting.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

