Police investigating man's death at Berlin hotel

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a hotel on Sunday morning.

Officials said they were called to the Days Inn hotel on Berlin Turnpike around 2:30 a.m.

A heavy police presence was at the hotel on Sunday morning, and the SWAT team was called in as a precaution, according to police.

Police would not comment on how the man died other than that his death is suspicious.

They said the hotel was partially evacuated due to the investigation, and other guests were told to stay in their rooms.

Meriden and Newington police were also assisting Berlin and state police in the investigation.

"The New Britain Swat Team responded to the scene to conduct a productive sweep of the property just because it is a hotel with a lot of different rooms to make sure that the scene was safe," said CT State Police Sgt. Eric Haglund.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

