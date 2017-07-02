Frontier outage impacting residents in Norfolk

More than 100 residents in Norfolk are being affected by a Frontier outage, not allowing them to make phone calls.

Emergency management officials in Norfolk advise residents who are experiencing this outage to use a cell phone if they need to dial 911.

Officials said there are 176 homes in Norfolk without the ability to place phone calls or have internet access.

Frontier is aware of the outage, however, it is unclear how long it will take to repair.

The town of Norfolk is posting updates on their Emergency Management Facebook page here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.