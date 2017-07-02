State parks fill to capacity as folks enjoy holiday weekend

Some state parks are starting to fill to capacity, as residents enjoy the holiday weekend outside.

A little after 12:30 p.m., officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme was filled to capacity.

They said the same for Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield about two hours before that.

A reminder to residents, Burr Pond State Park in Torrington is closed this weekend because of a poor water quality test.

Around 1:30 p.m., Kent Falls State Park reached capacity, as well as Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester. Mount Tom State Park was also filled to capacity around that time.

As of 2 p.m., Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield had reached capacity.

The next three days will be nice for people to celebrate the July 4 holiday outdoors.

Sunday will be sunny, with humidity decreasing throughout the day.

Highs on Sunday near 90 are possible inland. Shoreline temps will stay in the mid-80s.

Sunday night will be good for fireworks, as skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s.

See a full list of fireworks here.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there could be an isolated shower on Sunday evening, but no severe weather is expected.

Track any showers that may pop up here.

Monday will be a nice day too, with some patchy clouds.

Some models say there could be an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in southern CT, Cameron said. There is a possibility, but confidence is low.

Tuesday, July 4, will feature partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Read the full Technical Discussion here.

Download the Channel 3 app here to stay updated on the weather.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.