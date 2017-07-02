Milford police investigate man's death

Police in Milford are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night.

The man was found on Forest Road near Post Road around 11 p.m.

Officers were looking for information from the public to help identify the man, but on Sunday afternoon police said the man had been identified. They were notifying his family.

Police have not released the man’s identity at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-878-6551.

