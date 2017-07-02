Vandalism found at Torrington elementary school

The swastika was found on the Southwest Elementary School sign (WFSB)

Police in Torrington are investigating after a swastika was found spray-painted on a school sign.

The swastika was found on the Southwest Elementary School sign. The school is located on Litchfield Street.

By Sunday afternoon, the sign had been cleaned.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects at this time.

