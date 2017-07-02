Motorcycle ride benefits MDA, looks to break world record

Next Sunday, thousands of motorcyclists will cruise from three different statewide Harley dealerships in hopes of setting a Guinness World Record during the MDA Benefit Ride & Concert.

The ride helps raise awareness about and fight against neuromuscular disease in Connecticut.

"What we're going to do is merge onto Mohegan Boulevard to ride together for one mile to go into that Guinness Book of World Records,” said Norm LeBlanc, ride organizer.

Emergency responders, like police officers, firefighters, EMS can get a discounted ticket for the ride.

The ride ends with a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena with Billy Currington with special guests A Thousand Horses and Arizona Maid Band.

