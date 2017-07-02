Crews locate man who went missing in CT River

Emergency crews have located the man they were searching for in the Connecticut River in East Windsor on Sunday.

Dispatchers said crews had been searching the river near the Route 140 bridge.

Windsor Locks crews and the Connecticut State Police dive team were assisting in East Windsor as well.

Originally, officials said the man jumped off the bridge. They then said the man did not jump, but went into the water.

It is unclear at this time where the man was located, but officials say he was found safe.

