PD: Crews search for man who jumped into CT River - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Crews search for man who jumped into CT River

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews are searching for a man who jumped into the Connecticut River in East Windsor.

Dispatchers said the man jumped from the bridge on Route 140 on Sunday afternoon.

Windsor Locks crews are assisting in East Windsor.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.