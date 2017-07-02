PD: Two killed in early morning shootings in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened just hours apart early Sunday morning.

The first one happened at 2:14 a.m. on State Street. Police said a dispute turned violent and resulted in one man being shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While police were investigating that deadly shooting, another happened in a parking lot on Alice Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the victim lived in a building on that street, and the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

The two shootings are not related, police said, adding that these are the city’s 15th and 16th homicides this year.

No arrests have been made at this time.

