Independence Day fireworks drew thousands to Middletown

The celebrations continued in Middletown on Sunday night for those showing their patriotism along the Connecticut River.

At Harbor Park, Eyewitness News spoke with people who brought a blanket, a basket of food, and found a good spot to enjoy Middletown’s 31st Annual Independence Day fireworks.

After a postponement due to impending storms, residents said the show was worth the wait.

"We found out that it got cancelled yesterday so we were glad we came today,” said Middletown resident, Navaiah Fulk.

About 20,000 people came to downtown Middletown for food, music, and fireworks coinciding with a symphony band to top off the night.

"The town of Middletown has a lot to offer,” said Barbara Lucas, who said she is from Naugatuck, but is fond of Middletown.

“There is a lot of restaurants and shops. It's a beautiful day to see across the Connecticut River. And we really enjoy it,” said Lucas.

For some, the tradition is longstanding.

“We come every year, we don't go anywhere else,” said resident Kim Davis, “Every year it gets better and better."

But, for others, it was their first time making their way to the show along the river.

"Came down here to see the fireworks,” said new Middletown resident, Jason Bennett. “We heard that this would be a good spot to come see them."

Food, family, friends, and a celebration that the Mayor said he hopes will continue long into the future.

"Happy 241st birthday to the United States of America,” said Middletown Mayor, Dan Drew.

“That's what we're really celebrating here and to get everybody to come together and celebrate our heritage as Americans. It’s really exciting. It's a nice feeling and it's really wonderful to see so many people down here."

