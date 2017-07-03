Firefighters respond to fire in Norwich

A fire broke out in the Taftville section of Norwich early Monday morning. (Dawn Kutz/iWitness)

Firefighters are responding to a fire in the Taftville section of Norwich on Monday morning.

According to officials, the structure fire was reported at 1-3 South Second Ave.

Crews said part of the roof collapsed.

The Michael's Variety store is housed there, but firefighters said the fire is not in the business. The building was described as "mixed use."

The building used to be the old Ponemah textile mill.

Eyewitness News viewers sent in photos from the scene showing smoke billowing from the top floor windows.

The fire was reported by a police officer who was in the area at the time.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and no road closures.

The cause remains under investigation.

