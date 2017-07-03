Beachgoers advised to head to state parks early

Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield filled to capacity by early Sunday afternoon. (WFSB)

Tens of thousands of beachgoers are expected to hit state parks on Monday, which means they'll quickly fill up.

Those looking to go are advised to head to the parks early.

Over the weekend, several, including Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield, hit capacity by early afternoon.

Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield was one of them. Officials said it reached capacity by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Families came out in force to enjoy the sunshine.

"We're just coming with the family today to enjoy the day," said Eduardo Solcito of Bantam. "We're local so we live like five minutes away. We're enjoying the day like everyone else."

Shoreline spots like Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic also filled up early.

Burr Pond in Torrington was closed because of high bacteria concerns. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

For updates on the statuses at state parks, refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.