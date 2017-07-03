New Jersey governor spotted at beach he closed for budgetary reasons

The government shutdown in New Jersey has entered its third day.

That means state parks and beaches remain closed a day before the Fourth of July Holiday.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie ordered the closure of non-essential state service on Friday after lawmakers failed to pass a $34 billion budget.

Sunday, Christie was seen vacationing with his family at one of the beaches closed by the shutdown.

A reporter asked him if he got any sun.

"I didn't get any sun today," Christie said. "There is no one at the state parks. There are no lifeguards, there's no one to pick up the garbage, there's no one providing services."

They had the entire beach to themselves while staying at the state-owned governor's residence. It sits on the beach.

"That's where my family is sleeping so that's where I'll sleep," Christie said. "When I have a choice between sleeping with my family or sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is."

To the north, huge crowds could be seen packing onto beaches in Berkeley Township and South Seaside Park.

Police had to turn away visitors like Jennifer Bate, who came for a bike ride at Liberty State Park.

"It's a holiday weekend," Bate said. "What about all the kids that have birthday parties, people who paid to rent to have a barbecue here? It's not fair."

Beaches are the only thing closed. Courthouses, travel centers and the Department of Motor Vehicles are also shuttered.

"This government is not open because I can't constitutionally let it be open," Christie said. "I don't have any money."

The budget impasse is centered on Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. It's caused a stalemate Christie blamed on state house speaker Vincent Prieto.

"That is not a line in the sand," Prieto said. "It is cement in the sand for me."

"If they sent me a budget today the shutdown will be over," Christie said.

