Berlin motel death remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate the suspicious death of a man who was found at a Days Inn in Berlin. (WFSB)

The death of a man found at a motel in Berlin remained under investigation on Monday.

According to police, they were called to the Days Inn on the Berlin Turnpike around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They labeled the man's death as "suspicious."

The motel was partially evacuated for the investigation.

Officers from Meriden and Newington were said to be involved. The New Britain Police Department's SWAT team was also called to do a sweep of the property.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

