Danbury police seek help finding missing teens

Kate Rosati and Sidra Ramos have been missing since June 27. (State police photos)

State police are looking for help locating two teenagers from Danbury who've been missing for nearly a week.

Troopers said Kate Rosati, 15, and 17-year-old Sidra Ramos disappeared on June 27.

It's unclear if they're together.

Kate is described as having black hair. She stands 5' tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was wearing a black jacket, a grey/blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Ramos is described as having brown hair. She stands 5'9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. She was carrying a pink sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.

