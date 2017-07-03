Man turns himself in after suspected child porn found in garage

Gary G. Termine was arrested after Southington police say someone found child pornagraphy in a garage. (Southington police)

A man from East Hampton turned himself in to Southington police after someone found suspected child pornography his his garage.

Police arrested 52-year-old Gary G. Termine after Termine learned there was a warrant out.

According to a warrant, police were dispatched to a home on Woodruff Street in Southington on April 26.

Someone complained that suspected child pornography was found in a detached garage. They were photographs in boxes.

A total of 48 images were discovered, police said.

The photos were traced back to Termine.

He was charged with second-degree illegal possession of child pornography.

Police said he posted a court-set bond of $100,000 and is scheduled to face a judge on July 10.

