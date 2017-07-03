Ideal weather conditions for the 4th of July!

MONDAY RECAP…

It was a very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. In fact, the temperature came very close to 90 degrees in Bridgeport. However, the humidity dropped to more comfortable levels. Dew point temperatures dipped into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon on the heels of a passing cold front. Plus, the wind shifted to the northwest in mainly locations by late this afternoon.

Some puffy fair weather clouds dotted the sky today, but showers and thunderstorms remained to the southwest of Connecticut, across Northeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area where the air was more humid and more unstable.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Weather conditions will be ideal for outdoor activities and fireworks displays this evening! The risk of a shower is low and the fair weather clouds will dissipate. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Mainly clear skies and dry air will allow for a nice temperature drop overnight. Lows by morning will range from 55-65.

A FANTASTIC 4TH OF JULY!

High pressure and dry air will set up shop across New England tomorrow. That means we’ll enjoy a near perfect 4th! Sunshine will mix with some puffy fair weather clouds in the afternoon, the air will be seasonably warm, the humidity will be low, and winds will be very light. Temperatures will reach the low to middle 80s and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s, perhaps the upper 40s in some locations. A light sea breeze will develop by midday and that means the shoreline will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. It’ll be a great day for the beach! By the way, the 4th of July last year was quite warm with a high of 88 degrees at Windsor Locks.

Tuesday night will be quite comfortable for early July. The mercury will dip into the 50s to near 60 degrees under a mainly clear sky.



WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

High pressure will be with us again on Wednesday, although it will begin to drift to the east of New England. That means we can expect another winner! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s. The humidity will remain low with dew points in the 50s, perhaps the lower 60s at the coast.

By Thursday, we’ll start to see some changes. High pressure will move out to sea away from New England and a trough of low pressure (a dip in the jet stream) will develop to the west of New England. Therefore, we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover Thursday, but our weather will remain dry through the daytime hours. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 80s again. The humidity will rise a little higher due to a light south to southeasterly flow throughout the day.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

The trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere will sharpen over the Northeastern States Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Thus, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday. Plus, the air will be warm and noticeably more humid. Temperatures will reach the 80s, but it could get even warmer with enough sunshine.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely Friday night as well. Plus, it will be mild and muggy with lows 65-70.

THE WEEKEND…

Showers will probably linger into Saturday morning. However, the upper level trough will likely lift away to the east of New England during the afternoon. At the surface, a cold front will pass through the state and a drier northwesterly flow will likely take over during the afternoon. Therefore, Saturday afternoon is looking better with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will likely drop to more comfortable levels.

Saturday night will be dry and fairly comfortable with lows 55-65.

For now, it looks like Sunday will be nice as well. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 80-85. A south or southwesterly breeze will likely freshen as the day progresses and this flow could bring the return of slightly higher humidity.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The next upper level trough and cold front is forecast to move into the Northeast on Monday. Thus, showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely along with higher humidity. High temperatures could be limited to the upper 70s and lower 80s due to abundant cloud cover.

Have a wonderful 4th of July Weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”