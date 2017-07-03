Local restaurants receive business boom for 4th of July

Local restaurants along the shoreline are packed in anticipation for Independence Day Tuesday.

For decades Fred's Shanty in New London has drawn in hungry customers from not only the state, but all across the country.

"I like to get everything, but I usually get a hotdog and a cheeseburger. You know, one of each!" Waterford resident Neil Patrick Hartung Sr. said.

Hartung regularly comes to the seasonal Pequot Avenue restaurant and knows to get there nice and early, especially on holiday weekends like the 4th of July.

"You don't want to come right at 12 o'clock. I'll come at like 11 to 11:30 to beat the crowd," Hartung said.

Once it hits lunchtime, the line only keeps growing and growing. It will even snake all the way down the street on some days.

Long-time owner John Hefferman said they'll churn out about 500 pounds of hot dogs on a good week.

"The whole is a big week because the week ends with Sail Fest here in New London and the fireworks conclude on Saturday night, so it works out great," Hefferman said.

For some customers, they said they go through withdrawals when Fred's closes up for the year.

"We're usually here anywhere from two to three times a week. I mean, throughout the summer, we have to get out fix and in October we have to get our clam chowder," Dawn Decristofaro, of Leger, said.

It's one final taste until summer returns once again.

