Meriden fireworks show saved by generous donors

The fireworks show in Meriden will officially go on Monday night, after it was saved by generous donors.

The setup for the show is already underway and people are enjoying the nice evening before the big display.

"Everyone was so disappointed that the fireworks weren't going on. The town rallied together. This is a tradition, so when we heard that, I don't know who funded, somebody funded it and everyone was so excited, you'd go into the grocery store everybody was talking about how great it was that they were back on," Meriden resident Amy Horton said.

The fireworks display at Hubbard Park in Meriden has been going on for generations, but due to budget problems, it almost didn't happen this year.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati called everyone he could think of for donations.

"It was certainly difficult to come up with the finding this year, but fortunately with a number of private donations and the city's help we were able to make this happen," Scarpati said.

The fireworks are shot from Craig Castle.

"I love when they come out, all the different colors come out wide and pretty," said Nala Pearson of Meriden.

The event with bands and food cost about $17 to $20 thousand to put on.

The city came up with $10 thousand and donors gave another $7 thousand.

"One of the donor's, who is anonymous, made a donation in the name of Rob Szymaszek Junior and that was my husband. He died ten years ago, that's par of the reason I'm here," said Diane Szymaszek, of Meriden.

The bands will play, the food will be eaten and the bleachers will fill to the max.

"There was a new $10 thousand dollar line item for miscellaneous use that we didn't have before. This was a special event and it was miscellaneous so we took the money from there and that's how we got the council's support," Scarpati said.

The bands are all ready, the burgers smell delicious, the weather is beautiful, it will be a great night and an estimated two to three thousand people will be here for the fireworks that begin at 9 p.m.

