Arrest made in shooting of a Hartford off-duty firefighter

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left an off-duty Hartford firefighter injured.

State Police arrested Jesus Perez on charges related to this incident.

The shooting took place on April 20, 2017 during the late evening hours in an industrial park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Jimmy Ngo, suffering from a gun shot wound.

State police have not released the charges that Perez is facing at this point, but he is being held on $750,000 bond.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for more on this story.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.