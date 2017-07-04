Torrington firefighters responding to structure fire

Firefighters in Torrington are on scene of a structure fire on Albert Street early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported to officials just after 3 a.m. at 37 Albert Street.

According to officials, an outside fore spread to a building on the property, causing significant damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters remain on scene and are investigating.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.