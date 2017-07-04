New Britain's fireworks show set for tonight

Those looking to enjoy a fireworks display on the Fourth of July can do so in New Britain on Tuesday night.

As many as 30,000 people are expected to watch them at Stanley Quarter Park.

It's the Great American Boom's 25th year.

Aside from fireworks, there are also carnival games, giant trampolines, dozens of vendors and food.

Last year, the crowd ballooned to 50,000. It was one of the largest the city said it has ever seen.

It went off after the city considered cutting the show from the budget a few years beforehand.

However, Mayor Erin Stewart said the show was made possible from generous donations from the corporate community.

New Britain police said they want to remind people that several roads will be closed on Tuesday night. Traffic is expected to be heavy coming into the city both during and after the show.

The fireworks are set to launch at 9:15 p.m.

The event itself runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more fireworks displays across the state, head here.

